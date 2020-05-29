ACU’s Colton Eager named all-Southland academic second team

FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference recognized its 2020 all-academic baseball squads on Thursday, and ACU junior Colton Eager was named to the second team.

The engineering major finished with a 3.57 cumulative grade point average, and combined that with a .304 batting average in a limited 15-game season. The Wildcats finished 7-8 in 2020 and saw their season end after a loss to the Texas Longhorns in Austin.

COVID-19 put a halt to the season, but Eager did start all 15 games in the outfield and recorded the most hits (17), doubles (6), runs batted in (8), and total bases (28) on the team. The North Richland Hills native slugged .500 and drew nine walks for an on-base percentage of .418 as well.

“We are excited for Colton to be recognized for excelling both in the classroom and on the field,” said head coach Rick McCarty. “It is always great to see guys get rewarded for their behind the scenes effort. We strive to develop complete players, and he is a great example of that. We are glad Colton represents ACU Baseball.”

Northwestern State pitcher Kyle Swanson was named the 2020 Southland Conference Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year. Southland All-Academic teams are voted on by the head coach, sports information director and academic staff member from each member school. Student-athletes must possess a minimum 3.00 cumulative GPA and have completed one full academic year at the nominating institution to qualify. Nominees who were CoSIDA Academic All-District selections are automatically named Southland All-Academic.

The Southland Conference awards committee, which consists of one administrator from each of the 13 member schools, votes for the Student-Athlete of the Year. Student-Athlete of the Year candidates must have earned at least a 3.20 GPA and demonstrated athletics achievement for at least two years at the nominating institution.