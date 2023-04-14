ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The ACU Wildcats are finished with spring football practices, and they are ready to close spring football with their final scrimmage on Saturday.

One of the features of the Wildcats 15 practices is the strength of the defense.

That group is regularly putting the clamps on ACU’s new offense in the scrimmages and in practice.

The offensive guys are noticing that trend, as well, but quarterback Maverick McIvor and running back Jermiah Dobbins say it’s a good thing that the defense is making it tough for them.

McIvor said, “If you score a ton of point on offense, you kind of worry about the defense, right. Them challenging us every practice, they are really well coached and really disciplined, it’s awesome.”

Dobbins said, “Iron sharpens iron. They get us better. We get them better.”

Saturday’s scrimmage is open to the public at Wildcat Stadium. It is set to get started at 1 p.m.

The next practice is in August. The first game of the 2023 season is August 31 at home against Northern Colorado.