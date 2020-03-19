ACU’s DeRoo and Cole named WBCA Thirty Under 30 honorees

ATLANTA – The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Wednesday the WBCA Thirty Under 30 presented by Marriott Bonvoy and Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment honorees for the 2019-20 season, and ACU’s Erik DeRoo and Drew Cole are both named to that list.

The WBCA Thirty Under 30 program was created to recognize 30 up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches age 30 and under at all levels of the game. Each honoree has exemplified their involvement in community service, mentorship and impact on others, professional manner, and attitude and professional association involvement.

“In our recruiting efforts, I brag about what an amazing coaching staff I have, so this national recognition confirms that fact,” said head coach Julie Goodenough. “I would think we are in a small minority of programs to have two assistant coaches selected for the Thirty under 30 program, especially in the same season. Erik and Drew are each so deserving of this honor.”

“They are passionate about teaching, coaching, and mentoring our players,” added Goodenough. “Erik is one of the most efficient coaches I have worked with. The amount and quality of work he generates as our point guard coach, video coordinator, and creative recruiting coordinator is unmatched. Drew is eager to learn and advance his own knowledge of the sport and our trade, while striving to share and develop our players every day. His organizational skills are high level as he serves also as our travel coordinator and academic liaison. Both Erik and Drew are very loyal to our program, committed to our players, and are great examples of striving for excellence in all walks of their lives. Their investment in our program have assisted us in playing at a championship level. As their head coach, it has been an honor to work with these two incredible up-and-coming assistant coaches who will continue moving women’s basketball forward.”

Assistant Coach Erik DeRoo

DeRoo wrapped up his fourth season at ACU in 2019-20, and his responsibilities to the team include preparing scouts for certain opponents, social media and video director, point guard development, facilities coordinator and scout team manager. He has done nothing but win with the Wildcats, claiming a pair of Southland championships, including last year’s trip to the NCAA Tournament. DeRoo also oversees all social media needs for the program, and facilitates everything that occurs on the team’s Facebook, Instragram, and Twitter accounts. He has developed the “Goodenough Series,” “Three-Point Club,” and the “Weekly All-Access Show” for social media as well.

“It is an honor to be selected as one of this year WBCA Thirty Under 30 honorees,” said DeRoo. “I am beyond thankful for everyone involved in our program here that has made this possible. A lot of good things happen when you win games and that can’t be done without having really good players. I also get to work with the greatest head coach in the country in Julie Goodenough. I get to follow her leadership and be mentored by her, and that continues to make me a better coach. But the best part about this recognition is that I get to share this honor with Coach Cole.”

Assistant Coach Drew Cole

Cole finished his second season with the Wildcats, and has been a part of a team that has won 47 games since he arrived in Abilene. Cole primarily serves the team as its travel and facilities coordinator and academic liaison. He also assists associate head coach Erika Lambert with post development, and is also involved with scouting and recruiting. Cole spent two years at Austin Peay as the graduate assistant for the 2016-17 season before being promoted to the Director of Basketball Operations position for the 2017-18 season.

“It is awesome to be recognized by the WBCA for this award,” said Cole. “There are numerous coaches around the country deserving of recognition so it is an incredible honor to be named a top Thirty Under 30. This award is really a testament to the people with whom I have surrounded myself, the program I am a part of, and the great athletes I have the opportunity to coach. Working for and with Coach Goodenough alongside Coach Lambert and Coach DeRoo makes me a better person and a better coach.”

About the WBCA

Founded in 1981, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for coaches of women’s and girls’ basketball at all levels of competition. The WBCA offers educational resources that coaches need to help make themselves better leaders, teachers and mentors to their players; provides opportunities for coaches to connect with peers in the profession; serves as the unifying voice of a diverse community of coaches to the organizations that control the game; and celebrates those coaches, players and other individuals who excel each year and contribute to the advancement of the sport. Visit www.WBCA.org for more details about the Association.