ACU’s Jermiah Dobbins is the Western Athletic Offensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row.

Dobbins, a sophomore running back, won conference offensive player of the week honors for the second straight week after turning in a strong performance in a hard-luck 41-38 loss at No. 22 SFA on Oct. 8.

Dobbins rumbled for 166 yards on 31 rushing attempts, an average of 5.4 yards per carry, and tallied touchdowns of 46, 1 and 3 yards in the game.

Dobbins’ 166 yards and three touchdowns both marked the top conference performances in a single game this season.

Dobbins and the Wildcats host Southern Utah in a conference game on Saturday at 3:25 at Wildcat Stadium. It’s Homecoming for ACU.