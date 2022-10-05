The ACU Wildcats are heading into their fifth game of the season, and they are rolling.

The Wildcats used their running game primarily in the victory over Utah Tech, and Jermiah Dobbins was the primary weapon.

Dobbins carried the ball 24 times for 135 yards, and he found the end zone three times.

It was the best game of the season, and head coach Keith Patterson says Dobbins just needed to time to get it rolling this season.

Patterson said, “Jermiah is just getting more comfortable with who is on the field and who’s in front of him. It’s like anything. There’s got to be a synchronization to make it all work. I just think they are getting more comfortable. Both of our running backs are getting more comfortable with what they are seeing, and they are both fairly young guys. They are still learning themselves.”

That’s back to back 100 yard games for Dobbins.

He tries for three straight against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday in Nacogdoches.