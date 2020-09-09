ACU’s Dorrel pleased with 2020 slate of games

It wasn’t that long ago that we thought we weren’t going to get college football in Abilene.

However, the ACU Wildcats are here to save the day.

Even though the Southland Conference cancelled fall sports, the Wildcats are playing eight non-conference games this season.

Head coach Adam Dorrel praised Athletic Director Allen Ward and others for getting it done.

Dorrel said, “I’m very thankful to Allen and Drew Long, they worked really hard to put the schedule together. There were so many games on the table going back and forth between us and everybody across the country just trying to grab games. I think it’s a really good schedule, I’m still hoping for one or two more games on there. We’re actively trying to seek that right now. It’s just a little bit difficult but as of what we have right now I feel very blessed, we’re going to have home games. Our guys are just excited to play, we asked what do you all want out of this season it was just we want to play.”

The schedule starts with a game at Texas-El Paso on September 19 and at Army on October 3.

Homecoming is on October 17 against West Texas A&M. SFA is next at Globe Life Park in Arlington on October 24.

They go to Macon, GA to play Mercer on Halloween night.

They return to Abilene for back to back home games against Angelo State and Arizona Christian on November 7 and 14.

The Wildcats close the saeson at Virginia on November 21.