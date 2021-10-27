ACU’s Dorrel: ‘We haven’t hit our ceiling’

The ACU Wildcats are ready to get back on the field after last week’s open date.

The 2021 season has had a lot of ups and downs for Adam Dorrel’s team.

The ups include a 3-game winning streak.

The downs include losses to Central Arkansas and Eastern Kentucky to open play in the WAC/ASUN Challenge.

The good news for Wildcats fans is their head coach believes the best is still to come.

Dorrel said, “I feel, our coaching staff feels, captains and leadership feel like we haven’t played our best football yet, so that’s exciting. Obviously, we’ve got four really tough opponents left throughout this season. It feels really good. I think our guys are really focused and energized and understand the challenges that lay ahead in the next four weeks. They’re also very excited about it, too because they feel it too. There are things that we can be doing better, and we haven’t hit our ceiling by any means.”

The Wildcats are back on the road this week to take on Stephen F. Austin.

Both teams rae 1-2 in the WAC/ASUN Challenge.

However, the Lumberjacks are undefeated at home this year.