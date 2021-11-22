ACU’s Dr. Phil Schubert on football coach: ‘We just weren’t seeing the progress that we hoped for.’

Abilene Christian University’s Phil Schubert spoke to Bigcountryhomepage.com Sports on Monday about the decision to fire Adam Dorrel as the head coach on Sunday.

When he was hired, Dorrel was coming off his third national title at the NCAA Division II level, but it never clicked at ACU.

He won just 19 games in five seasons, and Dr. Schubert said it was time to try something different.

Schubert said, “I think you are always in a state of evaluation of a football program at this level, and I think we just weren’t seeing the progress that we hoped for in the context of our move to Division I and entry into the WAC where the challenges are going to be great. It’s not easy to win at this level, and you’ve got to do a lot of things right, and we’ve struggled there, as the record would reflect. We felt it was time to give someone else a chance to take the leadership to take us forward from this point. We are going to continue to evaluate the landscape and look, first and foremost, for a strong Christian leader but someone who has the ability to put together a championship program, and we hope to make that decision sometime over the next few weeks.”

Schubert added that they have been contacted by other coaches that are interested in the job, and the school is in contact with some possible candidates, too.

The new head coach will be the school’s fifth since 2000.