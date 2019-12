FRISCO, Texas – Abilene Christian’s Lexie Ducat is the Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

The senior forward led the Wildcats (5-1) to a 1-1 record on the road last week, averaging 18 points and six rebounds to go along with a pair of steals.

The Brock, Texas, product shot 7-for-11 from the field against Oklahoma and was just two rebounds shy of a double-double performance against the Sooners.