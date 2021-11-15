ACU’s Elijah Moffett becomes latest Wildcat to win WAC Player of the Week honors

DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference announced its’ weekly list of football award winners on Monday morning, with ACU safety Elijah Moffett being named the league’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Zepeda is the fourth Wildcat players to pick up a weekly award from the WAC this year, following quarterback Stone Earle, defensive end Jordan Paup, linebacker Hunter Kier and kicker Blair Zepeda.

In a game where ACU forced a season-high six turnovers, Moffett was a huge contributor for the Wildcat defense, forcing two fumbles and came away with an interception.

A redshirt freshman from Selma, Texas, Moffett currently ranks third on the team in tackles and is the team leader in interceptions.

The Wildcats are 2-1 in WAC play and are set to close out the season on Saturday against defending National Champion Sam Houston. Kickoff from Wildcat Stadium is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.