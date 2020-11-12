ACU’s final home game of the 2020 season cancelled

Abilene Christian University announced the cancellation of their final home game against Arizona Christian, today.

ACU announced, “The Arizona team is unable to compete because of complications with Covid-19 testing protocols.”

This is the second time a game scheduled to be played at Wildcat Stadium has been cancelled. The Wildcats game against West Texas A&M schedule back on October 17th was the first.

Head coach Adam Dorrel and his team are scheduled to finish the 2020 season at Virginia on November 21 in Charlottesville at 3 p.m.