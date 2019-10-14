ACU’s Fink earns Southland Conference Honor

ABILENE — A 12 catch, 112 yard performance by senior wide receiver Josh Fink Saturday in the Wildcats’ 45-20 win over Houston Baptist earned the Coppell, Texas, native his first Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week citation.

The 12 receptions are a career single-game high for Fink, who surpassed 2,000 career yards with his final grab vs. the Huskies. Fink is one of only 10 Wildcats to attain this milestone and the first to do so since Taylor Gabriel (2010-13) who completed his distinguished career with 3,027 yards and holds ACU’s single-game record for most receptions with 15 (vs. New Mexico State, 2013).

Only four Wildcats in program history have recorded more than a dozen catches in a single game: Gabriel, Jerale Badon, who will be inducted into the ACU Athletics Hall of Fame this Friday, Ronnie Vinson and Bill Lockley. Fink’s 12 catches also are tied for the second most among all Southland Conference players this season.

Badon (235) and Gabriel (215) additionally are ahead of Fink (159) on the school’s all-time career receptions list along with Arthur Culpepper, who made 166 catches between 1983-86. During the course of Saturday’s game, Fink – who came in with 147 receptions – passed Darrell Cantu-Harkless (147), Vinson (153), Pat Holder (155) and former NFL player Edmond Gates (158) on the Wildcats’ career leaderboard.

Fink’s first catch Saturday was a 12-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Luke Anthony. The TD was Fink’s fourth of the season, tying a career season high, and 13th of his career. He went on to catch two more passes in the first quarter, plus six in the second quarter, including five during ACU’s third scoring drive of the night.

Fink caught three passes from Anthony in the third quarter, including a 13-yarder off a 2nd-and-6, which was his final reception.

On the season Fink has caught 37 passes for 540 yards through seven games. He is averaging 5.3 receptions and 77.1 yards per game, while his average catch is 14.6 yards, which ranks 11th in the Southland Conference. His 540 receiving yards rank sixth among all league players.

Southland weekly award winners are nominated and voted upon by each school’s sports information director. Voting for one’s own athlete is not permitted. To earn honorable mention, a student-athlete must appear on 25 percent of ballots. Freshman safety Gage Graham earned a honorable mention for Special Teams Player of the Week in recognition of his 43-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.