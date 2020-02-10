ACU’s Golightly Locks Up Third Weekly Award of the Season

FRISCO, Texas – Abilene Christian’s Dominique Golightly is the Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Golightly pushed the Wildcats (17-4, 9-3 SLC) to a pair of victories last week, averaging 23.5 points on 55.2-percent shooting. The senior was perfect from the free-throw line in ACU’s two games and registered a 66.7-percent clip from three-point range. Her 29 points over Northwestern State came on 28 minutes of play and stands as a career high for the Chickasha, Okla., native.

The award marks the third of the season for Golightly.

Golightly paved the way with 47 points in the Wildcats’ two wins over Northwestern State and Lamar last weekend, marking the most prolific two-game scoring stretch of her career. In addition to her shooting presence, the senior also averaged 4.5 rebounds for the week to go along with three assists. She shot 16-for-29 from the floor and 10-for-15 from beyond the arc.

Golightly opened the week with 29 points at home against the Lady Demons, marking a career-high scoring performance in game that was moved from 5:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. due to inclement weather conditions. She then closed the week out with 18 points against Lamar Saturday afternoon to help the Wildcats secure their first-ever win on the road over the Cardinals.

Honorable Mention: Briana Trigg, Central Arkansas; Imani Robinson, UIW; Rehema Franklin, New Orleans.

