The Abilene Christian University Wildcats spent Monday down in the Houston area for Western Athletic Conference Media Day for football.

New head coach Keith Patterson, linebacker Tory Hargrove and running back Anthony Smith all made the trip to talk about the 2022 Wildcats.

It’s not uncommon for players to be leery of a new coach, when he comes to work because he’s new.

Hargrove says his first meeting with Coach Patterson sold him on the direction of the program.

Hargrove said, “I couldn’t do nothing but respect the coach, personally. My meeting was at 5:45 in the morning. You know most people in the morning are drowsy and not listening and just taking the morning how it is. When I came in and met with him, he bought into everything I was saying. He was trying to learn more about me, and how I was doing.”

The Wildcats are just 43 days from Patterson’s first game as head coach.

ACU hosts Lamar on September 1 at Wildcat Stadium to get 2022 started.