ACU’s Emily Heidman is the Southland Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Heidman’s trio of scores against Nicholls went down as the first hat trick in ACU’s Division I history and the first by a Wildcat since 2010.

Her first goal put ACU on the board in the 21st minute and she followed with a second less than three minutes later.

Heidman netted her final goal in the 73rd minute, sparking a Wildcat scoring spree that saw three shots go in over a span of seven minutes.