ACU’s Hunter Kier is the WAC Defensive Player of the Week

DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference announced its’ weekly list of football award winners on Monday morning, with ACU linebacker Hunter Kier being named the league’s Defensive Player of the Week. Kier is the second Wildcat defender to pick up a weekly award from the WAC this year, following Jordan Paup’s selection on Sept. 20.

Kier, a Washington, Kansas native and team captain, picked up 10 tackles including two for a loss in Saturday’s Homecoming win over Lamar. He currently leads the team and ranks fourth in the WAC with 41 total tackles

The Wildcats are 1-0 in WAC play heading into the bye week but are set to return to action on Oct. 30 against SFA in Nacogdoches. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.