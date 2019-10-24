ACU’s James playing his best for Wildcats

The ACU Wildcats answered the call in their homecoming game against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday to even their conference record to 3-3.

Running back Tracy James helped lead the way with his second straight 100-yard game for the Wildcats, and he scored three of the four ACU’s touchdowns.

It’s no coincidence that his best two games have led to wins for his team.

Tracy James said, “I just want all of us to win. I want all of us to get a championship out here. Back in Division II, ACU was very good, but they just couldn’t come out with a national championship. I just want that to try and happen now.”

Adam Dorrel said, “I think he’s been driven to have a great senior year and just to have a great career. He’s a young man that really knows what he wants in life, in athletics, and beyond. He works extremely hard. I know everybody documents the great season Tracy’s having.”

James and the Wildcats continue the season on Saturday in Thibodaux, Louisiana against Nichols.

ACU plays for it’s third win a row.