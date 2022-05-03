Jamal January and Annina Brandenburg earn Western Athletic Conference Track and Field honors.

Abilene Christian’s Jamal January is the Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week.

January, a senior from Austin, Texas, won the 100-meter dash and 110 meters hurdles at the ACU Oliver Jackson Twilight, Thursday.

He won the 100 meters with a time of 10.33 seconds, good for second in the WAC performance list according to TFRRS.

He then won the 110-meter hurdles in 13.75 seconds, recording the fastest time in the WAC performance list.

January’s time in the hurdles did not get recorded on the NCAA performance list due to wind assistance, but it would have placed 28th in the nation.

Annina Brandenburg is the Western Athletic Conference Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week.

Brandenburg, a graduate student from Dusseldorf, Germany, won five out of five throws events in back-to-back meets this past weekend.

She started the week winning the discus throw (57.35m/188’ 2”) and shot put (16.91m/55’ 5.75”) at the ACU Oliver Jackson Twilight, Thursday.

Brandenburg then proceeded to update ACU’s shot put record when she won the event with a mark of 17.10m (56’1.25”), best in the WAC and 20th in the NCAA performance lists, at the TTU Corky Classic, Friday through Saturday.

She also won the discus throw with an NCAA top-five mark of 58.27m (191’ 2”) and the javelin throw with a mark of 47.44m (155’ 8”) at the TTU Corky Classic.