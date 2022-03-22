DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference announced its’ weekly list of track and field award winners on Tuesday, with a pair of ACU student-athletes garnering recognition.

Jamal January was named the Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, while Annina Brandenburg collected Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors.

January, the league’s indoor champ in the 60m hurdles, opened the outdoor season in a big way, picking up wins in both the 110m hurdles (13.80) and the long jump (7.59m) to lead the Wildcats at last week’s Wes Kittley Invitational and Multis.

Brandenburg turned in a second place finish in both the shot put (15.96m) and the discus (55.18m), and she remains one of the strongest field athletes in the league.

The Wildcats look to continue the momentum as they head south this week, splitting into two groups to take part in both the Texas Relays and the Texas State Invitational.