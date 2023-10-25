ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The ACU wildcats are coming off a 34-27 rivalry win against Stephen F. Austin.

Saturday night’s victory broke the series losing streak, as well as numbers on the ground.

The Abilene Christian Wildcats ran for 272 yards on the ran ground. The most they’ve had since 2021, the bulk of those being Jay’Veon Sunday.

Despite Sunday’s evening ending in the third quarter, his 147 yards really helped on this road conference win.

Jay’Veon Sunday said, “It started off from like the first play or second play. I had got like three yards, so I was kind of thinking like, okay, we might have a good game. I came to the sideline, talked to the O-line, and I expected to have a hundred yard game.”

Head coach Keith Patterson said, “I knew that, that was coming. I can tell every week the way he practices. Uh, he had a great week of practice last week, and we talked about it. I said, “Hey, it’s gonna show up on Saturday,” and sure enough it did. And I hate that, the fact that he didn’t get to play in the second half when he was just trying to make a play. And just unfortunately, gonna have to miss the first game of this next game. And so, very proud of our offense, and the way we executed.”

The Wildcats improve to 4-3 on the regular season, and this strong running game is helping the offense find its identity. They travel to Southern Utah this Saturday.