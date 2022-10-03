DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference announced the weekly list of football award winners on Monday morning, with Abilene Christian running back Jermiah Dobbins picking up the first honor of his career. A sophomore from Lubbock, Dobbins was named as the league’s Offensive Player of the Week after helping lead ACU to a 26-10 victory over Utah Tech last Saturday.

“Jermiah is making the most of the opportunities he is being given, and he just continues to get better and better as the season progresses,” head coach Keith Patterson said. “He has done a great job, and I’m proud of him. He’s just got to keep doing what he’s been doing.”

Dobbins racked up 130 yards on the ground to go with three second-half touchdowns in last week’s WAC opener, and he has now cleared the century mark in consecutive games. He also became the first ACU running back to score three rushing touchdowns in a game since Herschel Sims, who last did so in 2015 at Shotwell Stadium.

The former All-Conference selection has gone for 387 rushing yards so far this season, and he currently ranks second in the WAC in that category behind only Utah Tech’s Quali Conley. His three touchdowns are tied for the best in the league among all players, and he heads into Week 6 averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

The Wildcats enter this week with their first 4-1 record since the 2011 campaign. ACU heads to Nacogdoches for a non-conference battle with SFA on Saturday, with kickoff slated for 6:00 p.m.