ACU’s Jordan Paup is the WAC Defensive Player of the Week

DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference announced its’ weekly list of football award winners on Monday morning, with ACU’s Jordan Paup being named the league’s Defensive Player of the Week. Paup becomes the second ACU player in as many weeks to pick up a weekly award from the WAC, following Stone Earle’s selection as the Offensive Player of the Week last Monday.

The Central City, Nebraska native turned in a tremendous game for the Wildcats in Saturday’s 34-9 victory over University of Texas Permian Basin, picking up three tackles, including a sack for a loss of eight yards. Paup helped swing the momentum in a big way with a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown, ACU’s second of three scores in the final minute of the half.

The Wildcat defense had its’ best showing of the season in the win over UTPB, forcing three fumbles, picking off two passes and blocking a punt. Six different players recorded a quarterback hurry, while eight Wildcats were credited with at least a half a sack apiece.

ACU has won each of its’ last two games, outscoring opponents 96-16 along the way. The Wildcats are back in action this Saturday, heading to Beaumont to take on Lamar in non-conference play.