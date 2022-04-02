A major part of having success in any college sports, is being able to recruit effectively.

Newly hired head coach Keith Patterson is getting ready for his first season leading the ACU Wildcats, and this week we spoke with him about one of his new recruits, Jim Ned Indian Xavier Wishert.

Head Coach Keith Patterson said, “Well, when you look at his career and what he did in high school, the thing that got me intrigued initially. Then once I met Xavier, just watching his competitive nature, sitting down and meeting him. Just getting to know him and what makes him tick. I thought he’s a young man that brings a toughness and resiliency. Wanting to be here, wanting to be in Abilene and stay at home and uh loved everything we’ve seen in Xavier.

Xavier is set to join the Wildcats under Keith Patterson this fall with the first game September 1st.