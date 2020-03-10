ACU’s Lagat and Gerlach win HSU Steeplechase titles

ABILENE – Wildcat steeplechasers started their outdoor track and field season two weeks ahead of their teammates Saturday at Hardin Simmons Cowboy Invitational, where sophomore Denis Lagat and junior Briahna Gerlach placed first in their respective races with time of 9:33.81 and 11:19.36.

Nine Wildcats in all made the quick trip down Ambler Avenue to compete. Finishing behind Lagat in the men’s race were teammates Colton Gates (10:12.10), Levi Chambers (10:25.72), Gabriel Trevino (10:49.83) and Daniel Campos (11:07.67).

The women’s race featured Sarah Wagler (12:04.62), Lindsey White (12:40.3) and Irene Rono (13:07.94).

The Wildcats officially kick off outdoor season at home a week from Thursday with the seventh-annual Wes Kittley Invitational.