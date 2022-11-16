The ACU Wildcats are in a position to go to the NCAA FCS playoffs for the first time in the Division I era, and they can thank the play of backup quarterback Ethan Long in the Wildcats victory over Sam Houston State.

Long filled in for starter Maverick McIvor, and he threw four touchdown passes.

Backup quarterback seems like an easy job, but when you are called on to perform, you better get the job done.

That’s why Long takes the job seriously.

Long said, “I take every mental rep that I can seriously on the field. I have a great support system in the room, and just being a back up and a team player is something that I take super serious and know when an opportunity comes, I’ve got to take advantage of it. Utah Tech, I didn’t play super well, and having another opportunity to play against Sam(Houston State), I didn’t want to end the season, if whatever happens this weekend, if that’s my last opportunity to play, I wanted to do well. I just really put a lot of effort into that game. I am just thankful to the Lord, too.”

We are not exacly who’s going to play quarterback for the Wildcats on Saturday.

However, Long and McIvor have had success.

ACU hosts Stephen F. Austin at Wildcat Stadium on Saturday for the WAC championship.

The game starts at 2:30 p.m.