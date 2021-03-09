ACU’s McLeod and Adams earn all-conference second team honors

FRISCO, Texas — The Southland Conference announced the all-conference basketball awards on Tuesday, and ACU’s Anna McLeod and Alyssa Adams were both named to the second team.

The league announces a first team, second team, third team, and all-defensive team along with superlative awards, and the Wildcats had multiple players receive an honor for the third consecutive season.

The team takes the floor on Wednesday in the first round of the Hercules Tires Southland Conference Tournament as the No. 7 seed, playing the No. 10 seed UIW at 2 p.m. in Katy.

McLeod and Adams both earn pos-season honors for the first time.

All-conference teams and individual awards are nominated and voted upon by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Voting for oneself or one’s own players/coaches is not permitted.