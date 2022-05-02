ACU pitcher Tyler Morgan is the Western Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week.

Morgan, a sophomore right-hander from Flower Mound, Texas, struck out a career-high 12 in a win at Stephen F. Austin.

In addition to being the best of his career, it also broke the ACU Division I era for strikeouts in a game.

Facing off against the ‘Jacks on Friday, he allowed two unearned runs on seven hits over 6.1 innings to earn the victory.

With one more strikeout in his next outing, he will become the Wildcats’ Division I career strikeout leader as he currently sits at 138.

ACU hosts Texas Tech on Tuesday night at 6:05 p.m. at Scott Field.