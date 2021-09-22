ACU’s offensive line is getting better and so is the running attack

Head coach Adam Dorrel’s ACU Wildcats turned to the running game on Saturday to pick up their second win of the season.

The Wildcats rushed the ball 34 times against UT-Permian Basin and picked up an impressive 226 yards.

They controlled the clock and the ball.

If you want to know why the running game is getting better, Dorrel says you can look to the offensive line and their improvement.

Dorrel says, “We’re starting to see, come to fruition what we hoped would with the offensive line. Whether they’re transfers of whether they’re guys that have been in our program, haven’t had a lot of play experience, so it’s kind of like the quarterback spot you see a lot of growth each and every week in them, and we saw that from them. We feel like we’ve got a really good stable of backs. We like to run them all. They’re all a little bit different and we’ve just got to continue to build on our run game.”

Starting running back Jeremiah Dobbins missed the game on Saturday, but he’s back on the practice field and will play against Lamar on Saturday in Beaumont.

That game starts at 6 p.m.