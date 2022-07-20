Western Athletic Conference Media Day is over,and now the ACU Wildcats are focused on getting ready for the new season.

Some of the focus on Tuesday was the fact that Wildcats’ head coach Keith Patterson is 58 years old, and this is his first head coaching job.

It’s not that he didn’t want to lead his own program.

Others just never gave him the chance.

Patterson said, “They’re just not out there hiring a bunch of 58-year-olds. It seems like it’s a young man’s game, but I feel very honored. We’ve, honestly, put our head down and went to work. I don’t really change the way I do things. I not trying to do things differently to become a head football coach. We are just doing things the way we always have. It was a little overwhelming, just the number of people that had reached out to me.”

Patterson’s first game as a head coach is quickly approaching.

ACU takes on Lamar on September 1 at Anthony Field.