ACU’s regular season conference title is just the beginning

The ACU Wildcats just finished their best baseball season of the Division I era.

ACU leaves the Southland Conference as the regular season champions, and they went to the conference tournament for the first time since rejoining the Southland.

The climb from after thought to conference champ was long.

Head coach Rick McCarty says it doesn’t mean his team has arrived.

McCarty says, “I think this group certainly raised the bar for ACU Baseball. The expectation as we have discussed since we have gotten here it’s not .500, it’s not make the tournament, it’s hopefully to win championships and win regionals, and at some point we want to host reagionals here. Those are the blocks we want to keep climbing and the steps we want to keep climbing. So this group certainly raised the bar. Thatw as a challenge every day, it’s like hey our goal now is to make it really difficult on next years group to have to set a new win record. We finished the year with 36, the goal is to get to 37.”

The Wildcats finished the 2021 season with a 31-21 record.

They compete in the Western Athletic Conference with the rest of ACU’s teams next school year.