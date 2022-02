DENVER – ACU’s Airion Simmons is the WAC Player of the Week.

Simmons helped lead the Wildcats to a 2-0 week and extend their winning streak to five games.

Simmons averaged 20.5 points and 8.5 rebounds including a breakout game against UTRGV where he scored 31 points.

ACU goes to Tarleton State on Saturday in Stephenville to take on the Texans at 7 p.m.