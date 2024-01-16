The ACU Wildcats are struggling in the Western Athletic Conference.

Head coach Brett Tanner’s tema is 1-4 in WAC play, and they are just 3-8 in the last eleven games.

It’s been rough. Consistency is the real problem for most of the players, but their is one exception.

Airion Simmons is playing well each time out, and Tanner wants the rest of the players to follow suit.

Tanner said, “You know Arion has been doing things all year; just things that people don’t notice. You know, Arion came with a different mindset this year that he didn’t need to score, but I’ve been really proud of how he’s played all year. That’s something we’ve talked about. He needs some other guys to jump on board with him. Ali has been consistent. They (Cal Baptist) did a great job on him the other night, but Ali still did things to help us win that game. If somebody else would’ve stepped up with him, we would’ve had a chance and so… We need everybody else on this roster to get more consistent like those two have been. I don’t mind saying that out loud because it’s what I’m going to talk to them about here in a couple hours. I think, if we can get some other guys to step up, some guys that aren’t playing as much as they should be to step up and earn that playing time, and some of the guys that are playing to be more consistent, then this team is gonna to be fine.”

ACU continues the season on January 18. They play their third straight road game in Stephenville against Tarleton State.