DENVER – After helping lead Abilene Christian University to a fourth-straight 20-win regular season and leading the team in scoring and rebounding during conference play, Airion Simmons has been named to the All-WAC second team.

Simmons led ACU in scoring during the Western Athletic Conference season. He also led the team in field goal percentage and three-point percentage in conference play.

For the season, he led scored 13.3 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Simmons and the Wildcats open the WAC Tournament Wednesday night at 10:30 p.m.