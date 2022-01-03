ACU’s Steele claims WAC Men’s Player of the Week honor

DENVER – Abilene Christian’s Cameron Steele has been named the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Steele, a sophomore forward from Excelsior, Minn., helped the Wildcats open WAC play with a pair of wins in Utah.

On Thursday, he put up 17 points to go with nine rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals as ACU earned an 80-76 win against Utah Valley.

Two days later, he followed that up with 23 points and 10 rebounds, also adding an assist, steal and block, as the Wildcats defeated Dixie State, 64-50.

The Wildcats host Stephen F. Austin on Thursday at the Teague Center at 7pm.