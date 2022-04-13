The ACU Wildcats snapped a five-game losing streak with a victory over UT-Arlington on Tuesday.

The Wildcats 16-17 record makes it clear 2022 is a rollercoaster for head coach Rick McCarty’s team.

One of the constants is the performance of former Clyde Bulldog Tanner Riley.

The senior relief pitcher is 2-1 in ten appearances for ACU.

Riley has two saves and thirty strikeouts in just over 18 innings.

He’s playing well, and being close to home is making his success even more fun.

Riley said, “It’s always fun to be able to see family in the stands cause a lot of the guys from all over the place don’t get to see their family in the stands every game. But I get to see them, even throughout the week, sometimes, when I need to. Get to see the nieces and nephews, that’s a big part of it. It’s awesome even getting to see old friends, it’s just really awesome. Even I don’t know, getting to play in high school here, got to have our senior night here at the stadium. Then being able to play and practice here everyday, I don’t know it’s really surreal.”

The Wildcats are playing a 3-game set over in California starting on Thursday against Fresno State.

The start the second half of WAC play next week at home against UT-Rio Grande Valley.