On Saturday night, ACU hit the gridiron for a showdown with their old Southland Conference rival, the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Wildcats three game winning streak came to an end with a 42-21 loss to the Bears.

ACU had a 21-7 lead in the second quarter, but then Central Arkansas scored 35 unanswered points to take the lead and they never looked back.

The Wildcats will look to rebound next weekend on the road against Eastern Kentucky.