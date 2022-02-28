Abilene Christian’s Riley White is the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week in the Western Athletic Conference.

In three starts at Hawai’i’s tournament, White recorded a pair of wins while posting a 0.45 ERA and limiting the opposition to 10 hits in 15.2 innings of work with just one earned run.

Her week was highlighted with her first career shutout as she limited Hawai’i to just three hits in seven innings of work during the Wildcats 2-0 victory.

She closed the three-day, four-game event by notching a complete game against North Dakota.