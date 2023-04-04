The ACU Wildcats are fresh off an undefeated weekend that saw them improve their overall record to 22-6 this season.

They added another victory over a Power 5 program on Saturday by beating Nebraska.

They are playing well this year, and are ranked 13th in the nation in winning percentage, and UT-San Antonio is the only Texas school with a better record, so far this season.

Head coach Rick McCarty said, “I think we’ve got a good team. I think they’re believing. I think we’ve got some good pieces offensively. I think we’ve got some good pieces on the mound. We’ve defended the field really well and prevented runs through that. That’s been the backbone, stable piece when you look at the defense and what that’s done from start to where we are currently. Each days is it’s own day, We are just trying to continue to stack wins.”

ACU was supposed to play Texas Tech on Tuesday, but that game was postponed because of bad weather.

The Wildcats continue WAC play this weekend in Huntsville against conference leader Sam Houston State. Game one is Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. Game 2 is Friday at 3 p.m., and the series concludes on Saturday at 1 p.m.