ACU’s Wright is Southland Player of the Week

Breanna Wright put together the best two-game stretch of her career, averaging 30 points per game in ACU’s sweep of Sam Houston State and Central Arkansas last week.

The Jarrell, Texas, native hit eight three-pointers and 18 free throws throughout the week, including a 10-of-11 outing that helped hand Sam Houston State its first conference loss of the season.

Wright backed up a 29-point effort against the Bearkats with a career-high 31 points on the road against Central Arkansas Saturday afternoon.

She knocked down a season-best five three-pointers and was a perfect 8-for-8 from the line against the Sugar Bears, matching her career number in points scored for the third time.

