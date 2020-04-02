ACU’s Wright Named Women’s Basketball Student-Athlete of the Year

FRISCO, Texas – Abilene Christian’s Breanna Wright is the Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Student-Athlete of the Year, the league announced Wednesday in addition to its academic all-conference teams. All Southland Student-Athlete of the Year awards are presented by GEICO.

Wright closed out her senior campaign earning a first team all-conference nod and the Southland Player of the Year honor after pushing the Wildcats to a 24-5 overall record and a 16-4 conference mark. The senior led the league and ranked 18th nationally in made three-pointers, knocking down 85 throughout the season. Wright paced the ACU offense with 18.1 points and 5.1 assists per game to lead the Southland in each category. Her exploits on the court were only matched by her achievements in the classroom as she claimed a flawless 4.0 grade-point average as a special education major.

Joining Wright on the Southland Academic All-Conference squads are fellow Wildcats Dominique Golightly and Anna McLeod. Abilene Christian’s three selections lead the league, followed by Stephen F. Austin’s pair of honorees in Stephanie Visscher and Aiyana Johnson. Houston Baptist, McNeese, Nicholls, Sam Houston State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi round out the rosters with one selection apiece.

Wright and Golightly stand as the only repeat honorees, claiming spots as automatic selections after earning first team all-conference honors. Sam Houston State’s Amber Leggett and SFA’s Visscher also secured automatic first-team bids.

Student-Athlete of the Year is voted on by the Southland Conference awards committee, which consists of one administrator from each of the 13 member universities. Southland Student-Athlete of the Year nominees shall have earned at least a 3.2 GPA on a 4.0 scale, and demonstrated athletics achievement for at least two years at the nominating institution.

CoSIDA Academic All-District/All-American selections and First Team All-Conference athletes who meet all-academic nomination criteria are automatically named First Team All-Academic.