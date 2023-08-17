CLYDE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The 2023-24 Clyde Bulldogs team is trying to get things headed back in the right direction after an injury filled 2022 season.

The injured players are back for this season, including quarterback Blake Carr.

The dogs are mature and loose and have high expectations in carrying that mentality through this year.

Head coach Danny Dudgeon said, “We were still really young last year and injuries kind of piled up on us, we lost a good number of our key players.”

“Unfortunately, our maturity wasn’t able to carry us through that time of the year. We’re expecting with all those guys back, 20 seniors this year, we’ll be able to handle those kinds of issues. And be able to kind of adapt to the adversity that comes with the football season a little bit better this year,” Dudgeon added.

Joshua Hutton said, “It really wasn’t what we were striving for. It hurt a little bit and really put a damper on our morale, but we’re coming back with a little bit of vengeance hoping to get our stripes back.”

Braylon Gomez said, “We tried to keep our heads up as best as we could and then it just kind of went downhill. We gave it all we had still though. We’ve matured a lot more and grown from a lot of the mistakes we’ve made. Those players who got hurt from off the field injuries and stuff like and can’t prevent that.”

Clyde opens the 2023 season with a tough matchup on the road against the 14th ranked Cisco Loboes next Friday.