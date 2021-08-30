After only 2 home games in 2020, Wylie looks forward to 2021 home opener

The Wylie Bulldogs stumbled out of the gate in their opener last Thursday and lost to Burleson 42-3 in Burleson.

Nothing went right for Clay Martin’s team, and now they are trying to bounce back.

The oddities of the 2020 schedule and Covid-19 cancellations led to only two home games for Wylie.

This year, they are scheduled to play six, and they are going to relish every one of them.

Martin said, “It’s always fun to play at home. An experience we didn’t get to have very much last year with only two home games. We were able to win both of those. To get to play at home here in Week 2 is pretty special and something that we’ve all been looking forward to. There is something about familiarity and being at your own place. It’s so special with all of the support we have and tradition and the fans and the community here at Wylie that I think it is an advantage in certain places, and it’s an advantage here.”

Home game number one is Friday night against Lubbock Monterey.

Wylie beat the Plainsmen last year and hope to start a winning streak against them this week.