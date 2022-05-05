The Wylie Lady Bulldogs continue their run in the Class 5A playoffs this weekend after winning a bi-district championship over Amarillo Caprock in a one-game playoff.

This week, the Lady Bulldogs are playing the more common best two out of three series against El Paso Chapin, and they are ready to go.

Katalina Martinez said, “Coming in knowing it could be over after these last two games.”

Hanna Hood said, “We like to be relaxed, but we also have to realize that we still have two games to play. Anything can happen during those two games. Like new pitchers that we haven’t seen. So we just need to study hard and carry that energy over from last week.”

Head Coach Heather Collier said, “I think our pitching staff and just the depth of our bench, that we have lots of talent that can fill in if needed. It’s going to be hot, so we could take care of each other and we have multiple girls that can play in multiple places.”

Wylie and Chapin meet at Odessa Permian this weekend.

Game 1 is Friday at 6 p.m.

The series continues on Saturday at 10 a.m.

If Game 3 is needed, it follows Game 2.