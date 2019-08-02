Aggies ban social media during fall camp

The Texas A&M Aggies got back on the field on Friday afternoon. The Aggies finished second in their division of the SEC in 2018, and they are ranked 11th in the nation in the preseason.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is they are facing one of the hardest schedules in the nation.

The Aggies are taking a rather bold step during fall camp to get ready for the new year.

“The Uni Council, me, Kellen, Jamon, and all these guys decided the whole team is going to turn off social media for fall camp to just lock in and zone in and focus. We have one goal in mind and that’s a national championship.”

“We are just taking it one day at a time and trying to eliminate all of the noise and increasing our focus.”

“No tweeting. No Facebook. No Instagram.”

“We are trying to stay away from the phones and more in the playbook for Fall camp time and when it’s over you can socialize and do your thing.”

There are some college kids out there that might die if they had to give up social media for three weeks. A&M starts the new year at home against Texas State.