Ahart named ASC West Hitter of the Week

RICHARDSON, Texas – Junior catcher Kelsey Ahart has been named the American Southwest Conference West Division Hitter of the Week for softball, the league office announced Monday.

Ahart went 3-for-5 with three home runs and six RBIs in a doubleheader sweep of Austin College last week.

In game one, Ahart hit a pair of two-run homers, including one in the top of the first inning to put McM up 2-0. Her second homer came in the top of the sixth.

She then delivered a pinch-hit two-run homer in game two in the fifth inning that briefly gave McM a 4-2 lead.

This is the first career Hitter of the Week award for Ahart, who helped McMurry tie the program record of 13 wins.