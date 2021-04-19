Ahmad Brooks among 13 inducted into Big Country Athletic HOF

Former Abilene High Eagle Ahmad Brooks was inducted into the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame along with 12 others on Monday night at the Abilene Convention Center.

I’m with Ahmad Brooks, a 2020 Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame inductee. Ahmad, just being here tonight, talk about how special it is to be back in this community and get this high honor.

Brooks said, “I never in a million years would have thought that someone would allow me to join the likes of Bob Lilly and Colt McCoy. As a kid who never made first team all-district here, never was my team MVP, it’s just an honor because of the people that help me get here, it’s really not about me tonight.”

You did mention you were an Abilene High Eagle. Going back to those days, what were the memories, what were the good things about being an Abilene High Eagle?

Brooks said, “This place has so many memories. I wish I could give back more often, but what I always try to do is carry Abilene with me by the way I carry myself.”

Finally, we have to keep up with you, we talked a little bit, you were on tv and radio too. Not sure what you’re doing now, so what are you up to these days?

Brooks said, “I went from there and being very persistent, I earned a job as being one of the top six analysts at ESPN calling games all over the country, talking to Dabo Sweeny and Nick Saban. The thing that I was missing, was seeing my son play Saturday games. That was something I wanted to get back for. I’m in a transition period right now, I’m trying to figure out what I wanna do, if I wanna go back to school. I really just wanna find God’s purpose in my life, fulfil it and do it to the best of my ability.”

Thank you so much for meeting with us.