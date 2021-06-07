AHS 2021 schedule includes five home games and five road games

Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen and his team battled through Covid-19 and Fullen’s colon cancer treatments in 2020 to get back into the postseason for the first time since 2016.

This year, the Eagles are hoping to make it back to back playoff appearances, and they want to improve on their fourth place finish in district play.

The Eagles schedule includes five home games and five road games.

It’s starts on August 27 on the road against Amarillo Tascosa.

That game is followed by the Crosstown Showdown and Cedar Park Vista Ridge at Shotwell Stadium.

Back to back road games come next. The Eagles go to Grand Prairie and district starts on the road at Odessa Permian.

They play newly named Midland Legacy, formerly Midland Lee, at home the next week.

Abilene High then goes on the road to play Frenship after their open date, at home against Odessa High, back west to play Midland High, and the Eagles finish the season at San Angelo Central.

2021 Abilene High School Football Schedule

Friday, Aug. 27 – at Amarillo Tascosa, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3 – vs. Cooper (CHS home team), 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10 – vs. Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17 – at Grand Prairie, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24 – at Odessa Permian, 7 p.m.*

Friday, Oct. 1 – vs. Midland Legacy (formerly Midland Lee), 7 p.m. *

Friday, Oct. 15 – at Frenship, 7 p.m.*

Friday, Oct. 22 – vs. Odessa High (homecoming), 7 p.m.*

Friday, Oct. 29 – at Midland High, 7 p.m.*

Thursday, Nov. 4 – vs. San Angelo Central, 7 p.m.*

District 2-6A game*