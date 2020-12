ABILENE, Texas — The Wildcats earned the 83-46 win over McMurry on Saturday afternoon behind a big game from Joe Pleasant, and a dominant second half. ACU came out sluggish in the first half, struggling to hit shots, while McMurry executed their game plan to perfection. The Warhawks were down just five points at the half, but ACU brought new life to the second half. Starting with Reggie Miller picking up the ball full court, the Wildcats forced seven turnovers in the first four minutes of action and went on a 16-0 run to open the half. It was all ACU from there as they used their stellar defense and size inside to run away with the game from there.

Key PlaysThe Wildcats forced the ball inside early and Kolton Kohl got some good looks, scoring four of the first six Wildcat pointsA three-point jumper from McMurry capped a 7-0 run for the Warhawks that gave them a 9-8 lead earlyAn 8-0 run from the Wildcats gave ACU the 24-14 lead highlighted by a steal from Mahki Morris and dish to Reggie Miller for the easy layupThe Wildcats forced seven Warhawk turnovers on seven possessions to start the second halfAfter the team did not make a three in the first half, Damien Daniels made two threes in the first 90 seconds of action in the second halfWith just over four minutes left to play, Logan McLaughlin jumped a pass for a steal and monster dunk