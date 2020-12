The Abilene High Eagles emerged victorious 12-7 over North Crowley Friday evening at Tarleton State.

In an obvious defensive battle, two field goals by Abel Ramirez and a touchdown pass from Ramirez to Frederick Johnson proved to be enough for Eagle win.

AHS now moves on to the third round which will be played at Globe Life Park on December 26th. They face the winner of Denton Guyer and Arlington High.