AHS defeats Haltom 35-18

The Abilene High Eagles hosted Haltom for their fourth district game of the year.

AHS got out to a fast start after Phonzo Dotson broke free for a 56-yard touchdown to put the Eagles up 7-0 three minutes into the game.

They gained even more momentum after recovering an accidental onside kick which lead to a 2-yard touchdown run by Esai Jaques to give AHS a 14-0 lead with 8:00 left to play in the 1st Quarter.

Eric Abbe scored the last touchdown of the first half after sneaking in 1-yard to the goaline to put AHS up 21-0 before halftime.

Abbe put his team back on the board quick coming out in the second half with a 3-yard touchdown run with 8:19 left in the 3rd Quarter.

In the second half, the story was the numerous rain delays that helped Haltom jump back into the ball game scoring, 18 unanswered points.

However, with just over two minutes left in the game, Esai Jaques scored a touchdown from 22 yards out to put the nail in the coffin and give Abilene High the win, making it 35-18.

The Eagles improve to 2-2 in district play with the win.

AHS will take on Weatherford next week.